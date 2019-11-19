Mizuho raises Intel on aggressive price cuts

Mizuho raises its Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) target by $4 to $64, citing checks suggesting aggressive pricing.

Analyst Vijay Rakesh says the checks show Intel lowering the price on its Cascade Lake products three times in a few months, which "could position INTC to aggressively compete" with AMD (NASDAQ:AMD).

Mizuho maintains a Buy rating on Intel. The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating. Shares are flat pre-market at $58.25.

The firm has a Neutral rating on AMD and raises its target from $36 to $38, citing expanded semi multiples.