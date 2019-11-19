TJX Companies +1% after comparable sales impress

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) reports comparable sales rose 4.0% in Q3 to smash the consensus estimate for a gain of 2.3%. The quarter saw Marmaxx, HomeGoods, and TJX Canada each deliver a sequential increase in comparable store sales growth.

Gross margin fell 30 bps to 10.7% of sales during the quarter.

Looking ahead, TJX anticipates Q4 EPS of $0.74 to $0.76 vs. $0.77 consensus and full-year EPS of $2.61 to $2.63 vs. $2.61 consensus.

Shares of TJX are up 1.23% premarket to $60.28%.

