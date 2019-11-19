KLX Energy to implement cost cuts amid 'abrupt deterioration'

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) says it is cutting its workforce by ~17% as part of a cost reduction program "to address the abrupt deterioration in industry conditions, which accelerated downward" through the end of Q3.

KLXE says it expects to take a $13M Q3 charge related to its cost cuts, including the warm stacking of the vast majority of its Permian-based wireline assets.

The company says "the decline in exploration and production activity resulted in lower demand levels and lower current and expected revenues for our business, which led [it] to accelerate its annual testing for asset impairment into [Q3]... we expect to report a non-cash asset impairment charge in the range of $45M-$60M."

Nevertheless, KLXE says it generated $44M in cash flow from operations and $31M in free cash flow, bringing its cash balance to $121M for the quarter ended Oct. 31.