TJX Companies takes stake in Russian retailer

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) discloses that it completed an investment of $225M for a 25% ownership stake in Russian retailer Familia.

Familia currently operates more than 275 off-price stores in Russia.

TJX says the transaction gives it an opportunity to invest in an established retailer with significant growth potential in the Russian market. The ownership stake in Familia is expected to be slightly accretive to EPS beginning in FY21.

Shares of TJX are up 1.60% premarket to $60.50.

