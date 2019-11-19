Newron nabs RPD tag in U.S. for sarizotan for Rett syndrome

The FDA grants Rare Pediatric Disease designation to Newron Pharmaceuticals' (OTCPK:NWPHF) sarizotan for the treatment of Rett syndrome, a rare genetic disorder primarily affecting girls characterized by almost constant repetitive hand movements.

The Rare Pediatric Disease tag provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.

The company says sarizotan, in-licensed from Merck KGaA, is a highly selective modulator of specific serotonin or dopamine receptors in the brain.