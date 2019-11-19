Fortinet target boosted after investor day outlook

Cowen (Market Perform) raises its Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) target from $88 to $105, citing the mid-term targets provided at yesterday's investor/analyst day. The outlook came in ahead of the firm's estimates.

Analyst Nick Yako: "FTNT’s ability to diversify the business over the past several years should better insulate it from the expected slowdown in firewall spending."

Piper Jaffray (Overweight, $116) says the event "reinforces our belief in FTNT as one of our top picks, as we continue to see strong opportunity for share gains."