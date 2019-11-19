Approach Resources files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) says it has commenced Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings to explore strategic alternatives, including the restructuring of its balance sheet or the sale of its business as a going concern in a court-supervised process.

AREX says it has received a commitment from its pre-petition lenders for $16.5M in new money debtor-in-possession financing, subject to court approval.

The company, which will continue to operate without interruption during the Chapter 11 process, reports total debt obligations of $407M in papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston.