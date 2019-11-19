Bull camp empty on Sally Beauty

Nov. 19, 2019 9:22 AM ETSally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)SBHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Oppenheimer sees significant pent up investor demand if trends at Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) accelerate.
  • "We are encouraged by aggressive actions taken under CEO Chris Brickman's leadership in recent years, which have now helped to create a steadier foundation for the chain. However, we remain on the sidelines for now as we still await more evidence that ongoing turnaround efforts could help to fuel sustainable comp momentum in the 2%+ range," writes analyst Rupesh Parikh.
  • Despite some temptation, the firm sticks with a Neutral rating on Sally Beauty to leave the sell-side bull camp empty.
