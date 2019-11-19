VKTX, JKS among premarket gainer

SAExploration Holdings (NASDAQ:SAEX) +183% on $130M of new projects in Alaska, Canada and the Middle East.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) +91% on positive relugolix data in prostate cancer study.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) +28% on rumored Novartis interest.

Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ:TRPX) +19% as SOL Global Portfolio Company Heavenly Rx enters into MOU for business combination.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) +13% on being selected selected by Qatar Airways to install the Gogo 2Ku high-speed inflight connectivity solution and live TV on 70 of the airline's aircraft.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) +13% .

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) +9% on being granted patents in Canada, South Korea, and Israel for its patent titled, "A3 adenosine receptor ligands for use in treatment of a sexual dysfunction" for its drug candidate CF602.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) +9% on positive trial data with 100% safe delivery of p-STAT3 inhibitor and efficacy in majority of patients.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) +8% on collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, to identify and develop Novel Biomarkers for cancer therapies.

JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) +7% after Q3 results.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) +6% on launching mid-stage study of VK2809 in NASH.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) +6% .