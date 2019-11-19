MSG Networks -4.5% as Guggenheim cuts to Sell

Nov. 19, 2019 9:29 AM ETMSG Networks Inc. (MSGN)MSGNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) is 4.5% lower premarket after Guggenheim cut its rating to Sell from Neutral, as the company heads into key contract renewals.
  • Altice USA and Comcast together make up about 40% of MSGN's subscriber base, the firm figures, and they've both headed for renewal talks. Meanwhile, MSGN is in a challenging position with relatively high affiliate rates paired with low audience levels.
  • Regional sports nets are heading into a period of "increased financial pressure" overall, analyst Michael Morris says.
  • He's affirming a target of $15, implying 19% downside.
