MSG Networks -4.5% as Guggenheim cuts to Sell
Nov. 19, 2019 9:29 AM ETMSG Networks Inc. (MSGN)MSGNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) is 4.5% lower premarket after Guggenheim cut its rating to Sell from Neutral, as the company heads into key contract renewals.
- Altice USA and Comcast together make up about 40% of MSGN's subscriber base, the firm figures, and they've both headed for renewal talks. Meanwhile, MSGN is in a challenging position with relatively high affiliate rates paired with low audience levels.
- Regional sports nets are heading into a period of "increased financial pressure" overall, analyst Michael Morris says.
- He's affirming a target of $15, implying 19% downside.