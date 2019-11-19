Okta +1.9% as new bull sees entry point

D.A. Davidson upgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from Neutral to Buy and lifts the PT by $4 to $135. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
The firm says the pullback from July highs represents a good time to buy one of the top SaaS growth stocks.
Analyst Andrew Nowinski thinks Okta can generate +30% growth and a +20% FCF margin for the next 4+ years.
Nowinski calls the Okta Access Gateway as a "game changer" and sees catalysts in the recent product launches.
Okta shares are up 1.9% to $123.46.
