Okta +1.9% as new bull sees entry point

D.A. Davidson upgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from Neutral to Buy and lifts the PT by $4 to $135. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

The firm says the pullback from July highs represents a good time to buy one of the top SaaS growth stocks.

Analyst Andrew Nowinski thinks Okta can generate +30% growth and a +20% FCF margin for the next 4+ years.

Nowinski calls the Okta Access Gateway as a "game changer" and sees catalysts in the recent product launches.