Tupperware +2% after insider buying action

Tupperware (NYSE:TUP) is on watch after some insider buying is disclosed by the company in a SEC filing.

Tupperware group president Stein Ove Fenne picked up 11.6K more shares to give him a total of 29.2K shares.

The shares were purchased in a range of $8.70 to $8.75.

The insider buy arrives about a week after Tupperware CEO Tricia Stitzel stepped down and with Tupperware shares off 49% over the last 30 days.

Tupperware is up 1.88% in opening trading.

SEC Form 4