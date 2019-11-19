More on Kornit Digital Q3 earnings

Kornit Digital (KRNT -1.1% ) reports Q3 revenues miss primarily due to the impact of warrants.

However, sales rose 26% Y/Y to $49.7M ex-$5.1M in warrant impact, within the prior guidance of $47M -51M assuming no impact from the non-cash impact of warrants.

Increased revenues was attributable to growth across the Company’s systems portfolio and strong market demand for the recently introduced Atlas, Poly Pro, and Presto systems.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 44.5% decreased from 51.1% due to warrant impact of 574bps.

For Q4, the company expects revenues between $46.5M - 50.5M, compared to consensus of $49.35M and non-GAAP operating margin of 13.5-16.5%.

