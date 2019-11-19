Stocks eke out early gains but retail names drag

All three top stock market indexes edge up to fresh new highs at the open, overcoming relative weakness in the retail space; S&P and Dow both +0.1% , Nasdaq +0.2% .

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) ( -5.2% ) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) ( -16% ) are sharply lower after reporting disappointing quarterly results and guidance, causing selling pressure in many of the other retail stocks.

Major European markets trade higher across the board, with U.K.'s FTSE +1.1% , Germany's DAX +0.8% and France's CAC +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.9% .

In the U.S., the early S&P 500 sector leaderboard shows financials ( +0.4% ) and information technology ( +0.3% ) on top, while the energy ( -0.9% ), utilities ( -0.6% ) and consumer discretionary ( -0.4% ) groups lag.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year and 10-year yields each up a basis point to 1.60% and 1.80%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 97.79.