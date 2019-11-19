Citi launches high-yield online checking

Following a wave of digital-only banks, Citibank (C +0.3% ) introduces a digital high-yield checking account that offers unlimited ATM reimbursements nationwide while paying interest of up to 1% for U.S. customers who live outside of the bank's physical branch footprint.

In addition to full reimbursement for all out-of-network ATMs, Citi Elevate Checking currently pays 1% for accounts with balances of $25K and above. The rate is 0.4% for balances between $10K and $25K and 0.2% for balances below $10K.

A monthly fee of $15 is waived for accounts with average monthly balances of $5K or more.