Apple's iPhone 11 'massive' success - Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says the firm is seeing a "very strong" demand trajectory for Apple's (AAPL -0.1% ) iPhone 11 despite trade concerns.

The device has seen "massive" success in China, the U.S., and Europe.

CEO Tim Cook will head to Texas tomorrow with President Trump to visit Mac Pro production facilities. Ives calls this a "key strategic visit" due to Cook's "careful balancing act" navigating the US-China trade tensions.

The analyst says the proposed additional 10% tariff coming on December 15 could ultimately result in a 4% hit to Apple's EPS, but Ives thinks this is unlikely.

Ives reiterates his estimate of 190M+ iPhone sales for FY20.

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating and Street-high $325 target. Apple has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.