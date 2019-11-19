Athenex up 28% on expected positive data on oral paclitaxel

Athenex (ATNX +28.1% ) jumps on more than 60% higher volume on the heels of its announcement that an abstract on its Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Oral Paclitaxel (oral paclitaxel and oral absorption technology encequidar) in metastatic breast cancer has been selected for the press program at next month's San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. The presentation is scheduled for Friday, December 13 at 3:15 pm Central Time.

The title, "The first orally administered paclitaxel shown to be superior to IV paclitaxel..." clearly signals the outcome.