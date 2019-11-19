Autoliv -2% after setting new targets

Autoliv (ALV -1.8% ) provides an update on financial targets ahead of its Capital Markets Day presentation today.

The auto supplier expects on average to grow sales organically by 3% to 4% more per year than light vehicle production growth over a 3-year to 5-year timeframe. The company also aims to improve its adjusted operating margin to around 12%.

The company maintains its target for leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) of around 1X, with a range of 0.5X to 1.5X.

The long-term view from Autolive is to grow at least in line with its market. "When our ongoing and planned strategic initiatives are fully implemented, the ambition is to further increase our earnings capacity, to an adjusted operating margin of around 13%," notes ALV management.

Looking at the next year, Autoliv sees some ups and downs.

"Potential tailwinds include raw material costs, organic growth from market share gains, positive impacts from ongoing cost reduction programs and a stabilization of light vehicle production."

"Potential headwinds include lower inflator replacement sales and higher depreciation and amortization. Considering these potential tailwinds and headwinds we expect a year over year improvement in adjusted operating margin, absent unforeseen events."

