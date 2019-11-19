Formula Systems acquires Unique Software Industries

Formula Systems (FORTY) announced it completed the acquisition of Unique Software Industries for consideration consisting of NIS 49M in cash, plus up to NIS 12M of additional cash that may be paid during the four years following the closing of the acquisition.

Unique is a software development and services company, which provides integrated solutions in the field of payroll.

“Unique’s activities are synergetic and complementary to Formula’s operations in the fields of payroll and HR management, and we estimate that its acquisition will lead to expanding our operations in these fields together with the broadening of Unique’s operations by capitalizing on Formula’s assets and transactional capabilities”, mentioned Guy Bernstein, Formula Systems’ CEO.