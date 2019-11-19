BAML warns of profit pressure for Hormel

Bank of America Merrill Lynch starts off coverage on Hormel (HRL -0.2% ) with an Underperform rating.

"Over the near-term, we believe HRL could struggle to grow earnings organically as the company has significant exposure to pork as an input cost (we estimate pork comprises 20-25% of HRL’s cost of goods sold), which could experience material cost inflation as a result of African Swine Fever occurring in China/Southeast Asia," warns the firm.

BAML's price objective on Hormel of $40 is 22.2X the 2020 EPS estimate.

Analyst ratings scorecard on Hormel: 1 Buy-equivalent rating, 7 Neutral-equivalent ratings, 4 Sell-equivalent ratings.