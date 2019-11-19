ConocoPhillips' 10-year plan foresees $50B of free cash flow

ConocoPhillips (COP +1.5%) outlines a 10-year operating and financial plan targeting free cash flow of ~$50B and annual capital spending that averages less than $7B over the next decade.
The plan, presented at its annual Investor Day, projects $30B in share buybacks and $20B in dividends over the 10-year period funded from free cash flow, representing a combined annual shareholder payout that exceeds the company's distribution target of more than 30% of cash from operations.
The plan forecasts underlying compound annual production growth averaging at least 3% and expects growth in return on capital employed of 1-2 percentage points annually.
COP also says it plans to sell a 25% stake in its Alaska assets, "consistent with the company's historical practice of not funding major-project expenditures at 100%."
COP says its plan "demonstrates sustained value creation through significant free cash flow generation, distinctive returns of capital and growing returns on capital."
