ConocoPhillips' 10-year plan foresees $50B of free cash flow

ConocoPhillips (COP +1.5% ) outlines a 10-year operating and financial plan targeting free cash flow of ~$50B and annual capital spending that averages less than $7B over the next decade.

The plan, presented at its annual Investor Day, projects $30B in share buybacks and $20B in dividends over the 10-year period funded from free cash flow, representing a combined annual shareholder payout that exceeds the company's distribution target of more than 30% of cash from operations.

The plan forecasts underlying compound annual production growth averaging at least 3% and expects growth in return on capital employed of 1-2 percentage points annually.

COP also says it plans to sell a 25% stake in its Alaska assets, "consistent with the company's historical practice of not funding major-project expenditures at 100%."

COP says its plan "demonstrates sustained value creation through significant free cash flow generation, distinctive returns of capital and growing returns on capital."