Sinclair Broadcast -1.9% as Stephens cuts target

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is down 1.9% after Stephens heavily cut its price target, pointing to concerns around the company's deal for the Fox regional sports networks.

The firm cut its target to $55 from $80, cutting implied upside to 46%, noting Sinclair's getting little or no credit for the acquisition (sentiment that played out through Sinclair's recent earnings report).

Those networks went dark on Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) and Sling TV in July after what Dish called demands for unreasonable rates. And resolution of that standoff looks less likely with each passing week, analyst Kyle Evans says.

He's staying bullish with an Overweight rating; other sell-siders are Bullish as well, while it has a Quant Rating of Bearish.