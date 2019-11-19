ADS CEO news takes analysts by surprise

  • Alliance Data Systems' (ADS -1.3%) move to hire a new CEO, only five months after naming Melisa Miller to the role, took analysts by surprise and added uncertainty to the mix.
  • "We are initially left with many more questions than answers," according to a JMP Securities note.
  • Investors could feel that ADS "remains rudderless" or they may feel "increased confidence that the board is moving more aggressively"; "both conclusions may be true in the near term," JMP Securities said.
  • Jefferies sees increased "near-term uncertainty about the strategic direction of the company," though the new CEO marks a "true fresh start" and will be a "long-term positive that should unlock value."
  • In the past six months, ADS has declined 28% vs. financial sector median performance of +5.3% during the same period.
  • Quant rating for ADS is Very Bearish vs. Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (6 Very Bullish, 6 Bullish, 9 Neutral, 1 Very Bearish).
  • Previously: Alliance Data taps new CEO from Citi (Nov. 18)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.