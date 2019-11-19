ADS CEO news takes analysts by surprise
- Alliance Data Systems' (ADS -1.3%) move to hire a new CEO, only five months after naming Melisa Miller to the role, took analysts by surprise and added uncertainty to the mix.
- "We are initially left with many more questions than answers," according to a JMP Securities note.
- Investors could feel that ADS "remains rudderless" or they may feel "increased confidence that the board is moving more aggressively"; "both conclusions may be true in the near term," JMP Securities said.
- Jefferies sees increased "near-term uncertainty about the strategic direction of the company," though the new CEO marks a "true fresh start" and will be a "long-term positive that should unlock value."
- In the past six months, ADS has declined 28% vs. financial sector median performance of +5.3% during the same period.
- Quant rating for ADS is Very Bearish vs. Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (6 Very Bullish, 6 Bullish, 9 Neutral, 1 Very Bearish).
