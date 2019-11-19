Aramark gains after steady results

Aramark (ARMK +0.5% ) trades slightly higher after FQ4 results arrive very close to consensus marks.

The company reports adjusted Revenue rose 4.9% Y/Y, with 3.0% growth generated by the legacy business and a 1.9% increase related to an accounting rule change.

Adjusted operating income fell 2% to $320M during the quarter.

CEO update: "I am confident that now is the time to pursue a more accelerated revenue growth strategy, while appropriately balancing other important financial drivers. We expect to initiate targeted investments that will support new account sales efforts and client retention; enhanced product and service offerings; and value-added innovation and technology."

