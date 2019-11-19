TC Energy forecasts C$10B-plus in EBITDA in 2022
- TC Energy (TRP +0.1%) says it expects comparable EBITDA to top C$10B (US$7.57B) in 2022, an increase of more than 16% from the C$8.6B reported in 2018, with 95% of comparable EBITDA coming from regulated assets or long-term contracts.
- TC says it expects its dividend to grow at an annual rate of 8%-10% through 2021 but then slow to a 5%-7% average annual growth rate beyond 2021, which it says is consistent with average annual increases in the dividend since 2000 and based on the company's outlook for future organic growth.
- "With proceeds from recent asset sales expected to total ~C$6.3B, we are well positioned to prudently fund our C$30B secured capital program through internally generated cash flow, the planned sale of an ownership interest in Coastal GasLink and access to debt capital markets," TC says.
- The company made the comments ahead of its annual Investor Day.