TC Energy forecasts C$10B-plus in EBITDA in 2022

Nov. 19, 2019 10:33 AM ETTC Energy Corporation (TRP)TRPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • TC Energy (TRP +0.1%) says it expects comparable EBITDA to top C$10B (US$7.57B) in 2022, an increase of more than 16% from the C$8.6B reported in 2018, with 95% of comparable EBITDA coming from regulated assets or long-term contracts.
  • TC says it expects its dividend to grow at an annual rate of 8%-10% through 2021 but then slow to a 5%-7% average annual growth rate beyond 2021, which it says is consistent with average annual increases in the dividend since 2000 and based on the company's outlook for future organic growth.
  • "With proceeds from recent asset sales expected to total ~C$6.3B, we are well positioned to prudently fund our C$30B secured capital program through internally generated cash flow, the planned sale of an ownership interest in Coastal GasLink and access to debt capital markets," TC says.
  • The company made the comments ahead of its annual Investor Day.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.