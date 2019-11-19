Big lead for Airbus at Dubai Airshow

Nov. 19, 2019 10:43 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA), EADSYBABy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Besides bids for 50 737 MAX jets, Boeing (BA +0.6%) scored its second Dreamliner contract at Day 3 of the Dubai Air Show, selling three 787-9s to Ghana and bringing its total firm/provisional commercial orders at the event to 65.
  • That's about one-third of the orders scored by Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +0.6%), which won new deals for some 180 jets this week.
  • The French planemaker has been ahead for most of 2019. At the end of October, Airbus had posted 542 net orders vs. Boeing's 45.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.