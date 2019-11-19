Big lead for Airbus at Dubai Airshow
Nov. 19, 2019
- Besides bids for 50 737 MAX jets, Boeing (BA +0.6%) scored its second Dreamliner contract at Day 3 of the Dubai Air Show, selling three 787-9s to Ghana and bringing its total firm/provisional commercial orders at the event to 65.
- That's about one-third of the orders scored by Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +0.6%), which won new deals for some 180 jets this week.
- The French planemaker has been ahead for most of 2019. At the end of October, Airbus had posted 542 net orders vs. Boeing's 45.