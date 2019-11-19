Monetary policy is in the 'right place', Fed's Williams says

The Federal Reserve has interest rates at an appropriate level for the U.S. economy, said New York Fed President John Williams at an event today.

Monetary policy is "in the right place" and "the economy is right where we would like it to be," he said.

His comments echo those of other Fed policymakers, like Fed Chair Jay Powell, who have said the economy is in a "good place" and that the current monetary policy stance is "appropriate."

Traders appear to agree. The CME FedWatch Tool puts the probability of the Fed funds rate (currently 1.50%-1.75%) staying where it is at 99% at the December FOMC meeting.

The head of the New York Fed always has a vote on the monetary policy-setting Federal Open Markets Committee.

