Baker Hughes to partner with Microsoft, C3:ai to boost oilfield AI technology

Baker Hughes (BKR -1.3% ) says it has entered into an alliance with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and C3:ai to bring artificial intelligence technology to the oil and natural gas industry via MSFT's Azure cloud computing platform.

The companies say the alliance will enable customers to streamline the adoption of scalable AI solutions for the energy industry that help promote safety, reliability and sustainability.

The agreement comes just months after BKR and C3:ai launched a joint venture to deploy artificial intelligence in the oilfield, and the two now will augment their technology by using Azure.

"Companies that adopt this technology will be the next Amazon and those that don't adopt will be the next Sears," C3.ai founder and CEO Tom Siebel tells the Houston Chronicle.