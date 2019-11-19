Little impact on Netflix from Disney Plus launch - Credit Suisse

The first major campaign of the streaming wars has had "little-to-no impact" on Netflix (NFLX -1.2% ) trends so far, Credit Suisse says in reaction to the Disney Plus launch (DIS -0.4% ).

Combining Sensor Tower data with Google search analysts, analyst Doug Mitchelson points to "little-to-no impact from the Disney Plus launch on Netflix trends, reassuring for Netflix relative to the competitive concerns priced into its stock, in our view."

The firm cautioned that those are early results -- “Global streaming competition is a marathon rather than a sprint, and it’s too early to consider the results of these limited datasets to be conclusive" -- and it has a Buy rating on Netflix and a $440 price target, implying 47% upside.

But the data is a bit of a counterpoint to some negativity around Netflix, which has declined nearly 15% over the past six months (and is 22.1% off its 52-week high).