MDU Resources outlines five-year $2.9B capex plan

MDU Resources (MDU +0.3% ) says it expects to make $2.9B in capital investments for the five-year period ending in 2024.

MDU says it expects its electric and natural gas utility will grow its rate base by ~5%/year over the next five years on a compound basis, with customer growth continuing at a rate of 1%-2% annually; included in the utility's five-year program is the construction of an 88 MW natural gas-fired combustion turbine in North Dakota.

At the pipeline and midstream business, MDU's capex plan includes the Demicks Lake Expansion project under construction in North Dakota, which is expected to be in service in Q1 2020. and the North Bakken Expansion project, which is expected to be in service in late 2021.

MDU's capex forecast for the construction materials and services businesses includes the development of Knife River's Honey Creek Quarry in Texas.