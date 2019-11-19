Prothena up 8% on Evercore upgrade

Thinly traded micro cap Prothena (PRTA +8.4% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of an upgrade to Outperform at Evercore ISI citing its healthy cash position ($390.3M at the end of September) and the potential of its TTR antibody program.

The company's current market cap is $440M, implying a current valuation of its business of only $49.7M (subtracting cash & equivalents).

Its TTR candidate, PRX004, is a monoclonal antibody that specifically targets and binds to misfolded (toxic) forms of TTR amyloid protein found in ATTR amyloidosis. Potential regulatory approval and commercialization may be far in the distance, however, since the ongoing open-label, dose-escalation Phase 1 study will not conclude until November 2021.

Evercore is less bullish on its Parkinson's program, the most-advanced, (Phase 2-stage prasinexumab) considering the uncertainty of the target (alpha-synuclein) and its prospects for modifying the condition.