S&P, Dow fall as Nasdaq inches up

The S&P 500 and Dow drift into the red as energy and consumer discretionary sectors pull down.

The decline comes after the two averages reached record highs on Monday.

The S&P 500 falls 0.2% and the Dow slips 0.4% ., while the Nasdaq creeps up 0.1% .

Kohl's ( -17% ) and Home Depot ( -4.8% ) both trimmed guidance, sending other retailers such as Macy's ( -10% ), J.C. Penney ( -0.9% ), and Dillard's ( -3.9% ) lower.

By S&P 500 industry sector, consumer discretionary ( -1.2% ) and energy ( -1.0% ) lead the decliners, while health care ( +0.3% ) and real estate ( +0.1% ) manage to buck the broader trend.

10-year Treasury continues to rally, pushing yield down 4 basis points to 1.78%.

Crude oil falls 2.3% to $55.74 per barrel; gold inches up 0.2% to $1,474.10 per ounce.

The Dollar Index is basically flat at 97.81.