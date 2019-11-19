S&P, Dow fall as Nasdaq inches up

The S&P 500 and Dow drift into the red as energy and consumer discretionary sectors pull down.
The decline comes after the two averages reached record highs on Monday.
The S&P 500 falls 0.2% and the Dow slips 0.4%., while the Nasdaq creeps up 0.1%.
Kohl's (-17%) and Home Depot (-4.8%) both trimmed guidance, sending other retailers such as Macy's (-10%), J.C. Penney (-0.9%), and Dillard's (-3.9%) lower.
By S&P 500 industry sector, consumer discretionary (-1.2%) and energy (-1.0%) lead the decliners, while health care (+0.3%) and real estate (+0.1%) manage to buck the broader trend.
10-year Treasury continues to rally, pushing yield down 4 basis points to 1.78%.
Crude oil falls 2.3% to $55.74 per barrel; gold inches up 0.2% to $1,474.10 per ounce.
The Dollar Index is basically flat at 97.81.
The CBOE Volatility Index, also called the fear index, jumps 4.2% to 12.98, but is still well below 21.46 in early October.
