America's Car-Mart +6.4% post Q2 results

America's Car-Mart (CRMT +6.4% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 13.8% Y/Y to $190.31M.

Same-store revenue was up 12.2% during the quarter on a 5.1% lift in the average retail sales price to $11,589.

There was an increase in sales volume productivity with 31.6 retail units sold per store per month, +6.4% Y/Y.

Gross profit dollars increased 11.3% Y/Y, to $67.9M, and gross profit dollars per retail unit sold increased 2.4% Y/Y, to $4,935.

Collections as a percentage of average finance receivables increased 30 bps to 13.3%.

Provision for credit losses of 24.5% of sales and net charge-offs were 6.1% vs. 6.6% a year ago.

Debt to equity was 63.6% and debt to finance receivables was 30.1%.

The company repurchased 112,091 shares during the quarter at an average price of ~$89 for a total of $10M.

During the six-month, the company added $43.8M in receivables, funded $1.7M in net capex, and increased inventory by $10.6M, a total of $70.8M, with only a $24.1M increase in debt.

