Ashland -4% after sharp Q4 miss amid 'challenging external conditions'

Ashland Global (ASH -3.7% ) slides after missing estimates for both FQ4 earnings and revenues, saying it "faced more challenging external conditions than anticipated."

ASH says the 9% Y/Y decline in quarterly sales was driven primarily by challenged results at its Pharmachem and Personal Care businesses plus weaker industrial end-market demand within the Specialty Ingredients segment.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose 6% Y/Y to $150M, due to lower G&A costs mostly resulting from the company's ongoing cost reduction program.

For the full year, total sales fell 4% Y/Y to $2.5B; ASH says strong results in Pharma and consistent results in Coatings and Adhesives were more than offset by the Colgate-Gantrez reformulation within Personal Care, challenges at Pharmachem and general weakness throughout the year in industrial end markets.