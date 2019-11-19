D.C. AG suing DoorDash over tipping

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is suing DoorDash (DOORD) over its "deceptive" tipping model. Racine wants to recover millions of dollars in tips and and impose civil penalties.

Under DoorDash's previous business model, customer tips were used to help offset the base pay of workers. After a series of negative media reports, DOORD changed the policy so that all tips are extra money.

Racine's office first launched its investigation into DoorDash this past March.

Reports have said DoorDash plans to go public as early as next year.