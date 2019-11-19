Vodafone moving key operations to Google Cloud

Vodafone (VOD +0.5% ) will transfer a heavy chunk of its data operations to Google (GOOG -0.2% , GOOGL -0.2% ), in a cloud win for the latter over Microsoft and Amazon.com.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The telecom will move data processing and storage off-premises to Google's cloud offering, and use Google's real-time analysis to look for cost savings across 24 countries and build new services for business customers, Bloomberg reports.

Vodafone is the latest carrier to move key operations into the cloud, closing aging data centers in the process; Telecom Italia and BT Group have lately moved to shift operations from their own data infrastructure to tech giants with specialized tools.