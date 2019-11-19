TD sees no rate hikes by G-10 central banks next year

TD strategists expect no central banks in the Group of 10 to raise interest rates in 2020, the first time the bank has forecast that scenario in at least 10 years.

"2020 shows no signs of reprieve from being beaten and battered by structural uncertainty," according to the note from TD strategists including Richard Kelly, James Rossiter, Priya Misra, and Mark McCormick.

Estimates that removing trade uncertainty will add 0.5 percentage point to U.S. GDP growth and 0.1 pp-0.3 pp, at most, to G-10 inflation; neither would trigger a hike in 2020 by any major central bank, they wrote.

TD takes long Australian dollar positions against the Canadian dollar and New Zealand dollar.

Sees two Fed rate cuts in 2020 and is long Jan21 fed funds futures.

Australian dollar ETFs: FXA, CROC, UAUD, DAUD

U.S. Treasury ETFs: GOVT, PLW, TAPR, EGF, FIBR, USTB