Aegis Capital positive on Netflix usage trend

Aegis Capital is out with an interesting update on Netflix (NFLX -0.1% ), noting there is no slowdown in the streamer's daily active users since the launch of Disney+ a week ago.

Analyst Victor Anthony notes usage has actually increased, which could be attributed to a cold weather spell in the Midwest and Northeast.

"Our view has always been that the competitive impact should be felt in the longer-term as the competitive options evolve," notes Anthony.

Aegis Capital has a Hold rating on Netflix amid the new competitive pressure and price target of $275 vs. the sell-side average PT of $362.38.

