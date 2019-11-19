Target Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Target (NYSE:TGT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (+9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.45B (+4.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tgt has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward.

