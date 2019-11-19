Lowe's Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (+29.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.69B (+1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, low has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 10 downward.