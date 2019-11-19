L Brands Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 19, 2019 5:35 PM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)BBWIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-87.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.69B (-2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, lb has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 19 downward.