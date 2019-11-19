Jack In The Box Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (+24.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $222.68M (+25.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jack has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.