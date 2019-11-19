Woodside anticipates reserve base tripling as new projects progress

Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF, OTCPK:WOPEY) outlines plans to triple its gas and oil reserve base as it pursues projects worth more than $36B including Scarborough, Browse and Sangomar.

Woodside says success in the projects would result in its reserve base reaching 3.7B barrels over the next seven years and help it boost production by 6%/year over the next decade.

With the tolling agreement and contractor terms largely locked in for the $11.4B Scarborough gas project off Western Australia, Woodside CEO Peter Coleman says the main challenge is lining up contracts to sell liquefied natural gas.

Woodside has said it intends to sell down its 75% stake in Scarborough, but Coleman says it "could very well" retain more than a 50% stake in the field.

The company also confirms costs on the Sangomar project in Senegal had increased by 40% to $4.2B, as reported by minority partner FAR Ltd.