NTSB wants Boeing to redesign 737s after deadly 2018 Southwest accident

Boeing (BA -0.5% ) shares slip as much as 1% on news that the National Transportation Safety Board has called on the company to redesign of thousands of its 737 planes to better protect against the impact of engine failures.

The NTSB recommendations come after its examination of the April 2018 Southwest Airlines flight in which a fan blade broke off one of the engines, punctured a three-panel window and killed a passenger.

The federal agency also says airlines should retrofit their aircraft with new engine covers.