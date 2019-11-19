MAXIMUS -2.9% post Q4 results

Nov. 19, 2019 12:22 PM ETMaximus, Inc. (MMS)MMSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • MAXIMUS (MMS -2.9%) reports Q4 revenue growth of 35.2% Y/Y to $754.9M.
  • Revenue by segment: US Health & Human Services $300.4M (+4% Y/Y); U.S. Federal Services $312.2M (+165.9% Y/Y) & Outside the U.S. $142.4M (-6% Y/Y).
  • Operating margin by segment: US Health & Human Services declined 20 bps to 17.9%; U.S. Federal Services declined 360 bps to 10% & Outside the U.S. increased 210 bps to 1.5%.
  • The company signed YTD contract awards of $2.6B, new contracts pending of $242M and a sales pipeline of $30.2B at September 30, 2019.
  • The company declared $0.28/share cash dividend payable on November 29, 2019.
  • Cash and equivalents totaled $105.6M; solid cash generation with CFO of $356.7M and FCF of $294.4M.
  • 2020 Outlook: Total revenue of $3.15-3.30B; EPS of $3.95-4.15; CFO of $300-350M; FCF of $275-325M; tax rate 24.5%-25.5% and weighted average shares outstanding of ~64.9M.
  • Previously: MAXIMUS EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Nov. 19 2019)
