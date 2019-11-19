Pinduoduo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+120.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, pdd has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.