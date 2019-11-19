Nuance Communications Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-26.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $486.13M (-9.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nuan has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.