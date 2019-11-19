Fidelity granted charter for virtual currency platform from New York state

New York State's Department of Financial Services grants a charter to Fidelity Digital Asset Services to operate as a limited liability trust company as part of the state's virtual currency marketplace.

The charter authorizes Fidelity Digital to provide a virtual currency custody and execution platform, on which institutional investors and individuals can store, purchase, sell, and transfer bitcoin.

Including this latest charter, New York's Department of Financial Services has approved 23 charters or licenses for companies engaged in virtual currency business activities.