NetEase Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.10 (+21.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.49B (+1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ntes has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.