QIWI plc Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $90.72M (+9.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, qiwi has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.